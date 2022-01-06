HBO Max Exceeded New Subscriber Predictions In 2021

While Netflix still remains on top in the streaming wars, HBO Max, which launched in May of 2020, is becoming a contender in the never-ending battle for streamer supremacy. WarnerMedia and its parent company AT&T revealed today that HBO and HBO Max ended 2021 with a whopping 73.8 million global subscribers. This is just a pinch more than the projected 70-73 million target, and an impressive showing for the still very young service. The numbers include domestic and international HBO Max and HBO subscribers, but excludes free trials, and Cinemax subscribers. Meaning, people who snagged a free trial to catch the last of the Warner Bros. day-and-date releases like "The Matrix Resurrections" and "Dune" do not account in the total.

The accessibility of the Warner Bros. theatrical slate was definitely a selling point, but HBO Max is also home to some of the best original programming in the game. Returns from existing properties like the "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That," or "Succession" were hugely popular, as well as new fare like "The White Lotus." This was a perfect year for HBO Max to thrive, and the cold, hard numbers show that they made the most of the unprecedented times. HBO Max experienced their biggest growth during the fourth quarter of 2021, but WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar isn't hedging his bets on it. "This business is not about what you do in any one quarter, but what you do consistently," Kilar said (via Variety).