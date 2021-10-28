Warner Bros. Will Now Evenly Split Its Movies Between Theatrical And HBO Max

There aren't really any small or mid-range movies on next year's Warner Bros. slate. It's all event movies all the time, starting with the Robert Pattinson-led "The Batman" on March 4, 2022. There's also a Harry Potter movie ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore") on April 15, the DC superhero movies "Black Adam" (July 29), "The Flash" (November 4), and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" (December 16). There's also "Moulin Rouge" director Baz Luhrmann's musical biographical drama "Elvis" on June 3 and the Stephen King vampire adaptation "Salem's Lot" on September 9.

Before the pandemic, the studio released between 18 to 23 films theatrically each calendar year. The new plan is to make 12 movies for theatrical release and 12 original movies for HBO Max. There will no longer be day-and-date releases, and a 45-day theatrical exclusivity window will go back in place. (Prior to the pandemic, most studios had 90-day windows, but 45 looks like it will be the new norm.)

The movies most likely to hit theaters will be the ones that will draw the biggest crowds, which is why the slate looks so blockbuster-loaded. Warner Bros. Entertainment chairman-CEO Ann Sarnoff explained their rationale for which films will have which distribution method:

"And, no great surprise, the ones we're putting in theaters are the ones we think we'll work. I's not just about budget size, it's also about genre and the behavioral patterns of people. I would love to put dramas and comedies on the biggest screen possible; it's just right now they are opening. Honestly, they weren't opening pre-COVID either."

The news is a bit disappointing to movie fans who can't go to the theater for whatever reason, but it's understandable from a business standpoint. The real question is whether or not splitting the movies that way will help or hinder the studio's chances, given the fact that nothing like this has really been tried yet.

I guess we'll just have to see how it all goes when "The Batman" zips into theaters in March.