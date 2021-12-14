Succession Season 3 Finale Was The Show's Highest Viewed Yet

"Succession" season 3 came to an emotionally volatile conclusion with its ninth and final episode, "All the Bells Say," this past Sunday. The bitingly satirical HBO dramedy series made leaps and bounds with its viewership gains between its second and third seasons, thanks in no small part to viewers catching up on the painfully funny (and, just as often, merely painful) dysfunctional antics of the Roy family after Covid prolonged the break between installments. That trend continued with the season 3 finale, which drew the show's biggest crowd yet.

As reported by Variety, "All the Bells Say" attracted 1.7 million viewers across HBO's various platforms in same-day viewing, besting the previous series high (1.4 million) set by the "Succession" Season 3 premiere, "Secession." Those numbers also mark a 47% increase on the season 2 finale, with season 3 averaging just over 500,000 viewers in same-day viewings and 6.1 million viewers when including delayed viewings versus 5 million for "Succession" season 2.

However, it's worth pointing out the latter number includes those who watched "Succession" season 2 during the extended two-year wait for the series' return. Compared to season 2's initial viewership in 2019, season 3 was up a hefty 56%, which just goes to show how many people caught Roy fever over the last 24 months.

Warning: to get into the expectations for "Succession" season 4, we're going to have to talk SPOILERS for "All the Bells Say." If you've yet to watch the episode, now's the time to bail!