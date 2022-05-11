Superhero Bits: Doctor Strange Flies By A Box Office Milestone, Bad News For Gotham Knights & More

Much can be said of the "Venom" movies up to this point, but they are in no way lacking in the talent department. Case in point, Michelle Williams is one of our finest actors working today and she has been along for the ride thus far as Anne Weying alongside Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock. In a recent chat with Variety, the Oscar-nominee discussed her work in the Marvel Comics adaptations a bit, saying the following:

"Pretending that a monster is getting into your body and then taking over and leaving your body, that's hard. I want to keep growing, and 'Venom' is an important step in my growth."

It is downright amazing hearing an actor of Williams' caliber describe a movie like "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" as an important part of her growth as a performer. That makes it seem all the more likely that she'll sign on for "Venom 3." More power to her.