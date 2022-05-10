Superhero Bits: Gotham Knights Gameplay, Benedict Cumberbatch's Future As Doctor Strange & More

Spoilers for those reading this who perhaps haven't seen the latest Marvel movie yet, but Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch takes a pretty dark turn in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." So much so that she racks up a pretty impressive body count, not just in terms of the amount of people she kills, but also who she kills. Speaking with Variety, Olsen said the following about it:

"I — I was — I was also supposed to kill more. I had a hard time with it. I was like, these are human beings and Wanda is okay with ending their lives? But I just had to buckle down and think all these people are in her way and she's warned Doctor Strange not to get in her way. And he did. He didn't listen. And so I just had to go from that point of view."

It's kind of amazing to think the body count was going to be even higher, because it didn't exactly seem like this version of Wanda was holding back. Don't mess with the Scarlet Witch, apparently.