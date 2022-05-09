Doctor Strange Kicks Off The Summer Box Office With A Bigger Than Expected Bang

Taking a trip to "oh no" country for a moment, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" fell to number four this weekend, taking in just $3.9 million in its fourth weekend. The "Harry Potter" spin-off has made a mere $86 million domestically up to this point and will mightily struggle to make it to $100 million. Yes, it has made $277 million internationally but that's not going to be enough to save it and it may not even cross the $400 million mark by the time its run is over and done. It's going to make an awful lot less than "The Crimes of Grindelwald," which already made an awful lot less than the first "Fantastic Beasts." This corner of the Wizarding World is done. Period.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" continues to be the little movie (that feels big) that could, taking in another $3.3 million for a $41.5 million domestic total in its seventh weekend. A24 has a winner here and it is almost certainly going to cross $50 million before its run is over. This is an absolute word-of-mouth miracle. Sadly, the $90 million Viking epic "The Northman" fell all the way to number six this weekend with a mere $2.7 million. It has barely eclipsed $50 million worldwide and, sad to say, this is already in contention to become one of the biggest bombs of the year.

In more bad news, Nic Cage's delightful comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" dropped 60.6% taking in a mere $1.5 million in its third weekend. Currently sitting at $20.8 million worldwide against a $30 million budget, it's safe to say that this is not what Lionsgate had hoped for and that one of the actor's best-reviewed movies of his career deserved better. Rounding out the top 10 were Liam Neeson's "Memory" ($1.2 million) and "Father Stu" ($800,000).