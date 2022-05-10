Thor: Love And Thunder Is A 'Midlife Crisis Film,' Taika Waititi Says

Odin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is (*in Jean Ralphio voice*) "the wo-o-o-orst," so it's only natural both of his sons, Thor and Loki, are now in the midst of personal crises (despite being well over 1,000 years old). In the case of Loki, the entire multiverse has been left to deal with the mess his dad helped create, and will continue to do so when the "Loki" series returns for season 2 on Disney+. As for Thor, he spent most of "Thor: Ragnarok" paying the price for Odin's past mistakes, paving the way to his greater battle with post-traumatic stress and depression in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

When we pick up with Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder," the God of Thunder will find himself at a crossroads. No longer content to try and keep the peace across the Nine Realms using his bare hands and magical weapon of choice, Thor has put his superhero days behind him when the film starts up. Of course, as the adage goes, we may be done with the past, but the past ain't done with us — and before he knows it, Thor comes face to face with a new problem (Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher) and an old familiar face (Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, now The Mighty Thor).

Here's what Taika Waititi, who's back at the helm on "Love and Thunder" after directing "Ragnarok," had to say about the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: