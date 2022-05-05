Doctor Strange 2 Writer Michael Waldron Has Total Faith In Loki Season 2's New Head Writer

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" scribe Michael Waldron is no stranger to magical chaos or alternate MCU timelines. Along with penning the latest adventure from Benedict Cumberbatch's sarcastic wizard — the one that hits theaters tonight (!) — Waldron also served as head writer for the debut season of "Loki," where the Asgardian prince accidentally had a hand in breaking reality and unleashing utter chaos. While previously known for his work on "Rick and Morty" and "Community," two shows that have their own chaos to grapple with, Waldron is really making a name for himself as the go-to variant writer. After breaking the multiverse with Loki and Sylvie, he headed to Doctor Strange-land, where the wizard is putting the pieces back together... or maybe just making things worse. (It's hard to say.) But as "Loki" gears up for a second season, Waldron is taking a step back from that scrambled mess of a timeline as he heads to a galaxy far, far away. Luckily, his shoes will be filled by fellow MCU alums who know their way around multiversal mayhem.

While making the rounds for "Multiverse of Madness," Waldron has confirmed that while he is set to continue serving as executive producer on the series, he'll be handing off the reins to a new squad of creatives. While chatting with /Film, Waldron said:

"There's an amazing creative team in place. ["Moon Knight" directors] Benson and Moorehead, the directors, Eric Martin serving as the head writer. So it's a tremendous team, and I'm still lurking around part of it."

Filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have already made quite the mark on the MCU by directing episodes 2 and 4 of the mind-bending "Moon Knight," and now they'll go from the fractured mind of Oscar Isaac's hero to the splintering universe of Tom Hiddleston's. Eric Martin also has a history with Marvel — he was previously in the "Loki" writers' room for season 1, penning the fourth episode "The Nexus Event" and joining Waldron to co-write the season finale, "For All Time. Always."