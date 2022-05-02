Doctor Strange 2 Writer Michael Waldron Is Not Tired Of Talking About Doctor Strange [Interview]

How tired are you of talking about Doctor Strange today?

No way. I've been talking about Dr. Strange for the last two and a half years. Today could hardly push me over the edge.

Yeah, but still I'd be like, "Oh great, another white guy with a beard to ask me Doctor Strange questions."

Listen man, I'm honored. I'll talk about it all day. The multiverse, how does it connect to Loki? Whatever you want to ask. All the questions I can't give you straight answers to.

What's the question you're hoping people will ask that hasn't been asked yet?

I'm hoping people ask about my cameo in the film.

All right. Where's your cameo in the film?

It's... You may have already seen it. If you saw the first 15 to 20 minutes, I'm in there.

Are you running in terror or are you participating in an action scene? What's going on?

I'm stepping out onto the balcony with Rachel McAdams' character, Dr. Christine Palmer and her new husband. I step out next to them drinking a martini. And the backstory that I wrote for myself is that I was his best man at the wedding.

Sam Raimi's extras are incredible. You watch the Spider-Man movies and they have the best reactions, the best physicality. People have GIF-ed the hell out of Sam Raimi extras. Did Sam Raimi direct you as an extra?

Yes. Yes. Sam directed me there in that case. I mean, everything in frame Sam is the artist of. And so, certainly his focus is on the performance of his principal actors, but he's all about rendering a certain kind of portrait in frame. But no, I had the pleasure of being directed by Sam to look at a giant octopus destroying a city and try not to embarrass myself in front of Rachel McAdams.

I feel like "Rick and Morty" must be an ideal training ground to write genre stuff. The science fiction concepts are sound, but they also need to serve the show's humor. Was that show as ideal of a training ground for writing Marvel as I imagine?

Totally. It was the perfect training ground. Because every week in that show, we take a big sci-fi concept that frankly you could probably write a movie about, you could write some kind of high concept spec about at least, and we basically blow it apart in the first five minutes of the show. Really, you've got to explain it to the audience quickly and then shift it to the background so they can get swept up in the adventure, in the rest of what's just a 22 minute episode. And so "Rick and Morty" trained me in how to introduce these big sci-fi concepts in ways that were digestible, palatable to the audience and without getting them bogged down in the boring details.

I imagine that the pace of a TV writers room prepared you for the "Doctor Strange" experience. Where it's no secret that you were handed a project that was between directors. Did it feel like emergency surgery?

Well absolutely, the television background between "Rick and Morty" and "Community," kind of creating out of chaos; sets you up well for working on any project this big, with this many moving parts. I wouldn't even call it surgery so much as I would call it, getting rid of one body, and pulling... And maybe it's a Frankenstein. It's not even that. We just created a new body out of parts from the board. And there was a version of the story that existed as Sam and I came on. And when Covid came down and delayed us several months, it gave Sam and I the opportunity to say, "all right, well, now we have the time. If we wanted to start over from scratch, what would our version of the movie be?" And Marvel was fortunately very supportive of that. And he and I set to work and kind of created our own thing.