Kevin Feige Confirms Loki And Sylvie Broke The Multiverse, Thanks A Lot Guys

Okay, technically it was Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) who ultimately took out Kang (Jonathan Majors), the aforementioned He Who Remains, in the season finale of "Loki." But given that she's a variant of the same character we all loved to hate and would never have even been in the position in the first place without the interference of Hiddleston's Loki (along with him doing the most Loki thing ever: falling in love with himself), I feel like we can get away with laying the blame for all this at his feet. Them's the breaks when you mess with the fabric of the universe!

Feige's apparent reveal that the death of "Kang" (in reality, just one variant of the Kang who will eventually appear in the MCU down the line) essentially caused the events of "No Way Home" as well as "Multiverse of Madness" is a bit of a stretch to me, especially since I'm not overly fond of these sorts of details coming about in random interviews as opposed to, you know, the actual movies themselves. I'm sure the canon-obsessed nerds who painstakingly maintain all the subsections of the Marvel Wiki will be thrilled about this, but I'm not sure this knowledge really adds anything to what happened in "No Way Home" or lives up to the "It's All Connected" messaging that Marvel loves so much. I'm tempted to say that the same will very much apply to its impact on "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but I suppose it's eminently possible that the film could go out of its way to actually namedrop the events of "Loki" and draw an actual connection that way. We'll have to wait and see!

In any case, it's at least amusing to know that Loki and his variants continue to wreak havoc, long after the original character's canonical death. As tangential as his influence may be, there's something poetic about Marvel's best villain making his presence felt ... even if none of us really knew about it until now.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will (probably) make things even more complicated when it drops into theaters on May 6, 2022.