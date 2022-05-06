Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Wraps Shooting, Teases Unannounced Actor

A few days ago, Karen Gillan said that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was likely going to be the end of Nebula's story, and many have been speculating that "Vol. 3" will highlight the relationship she has with Saldana's Gamora. If the only photo available of Saldana is with an unannounced actor, it's likely that Saldana spends a lot of time with them in the film.

If I had to make a guess, perhaps we'll be introduced to one of the many children Thanos "adopted," since that dude collected kids like the Butkis family in the Mary-Kate and Ashley movie "It Takes Two." (Shout out to the four of you who got that joke.) Gunn previously announced that "Vol. 3" had broken the Guinness World Record previously set by "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" for most makeup appliances created for a single production.

Perhaps this will be because we're going to meet all the siblings?!

Okay, that's admittedly a farfetched prediction, but Nebula and Gamora have already lost so much in their lives and they deserve some joy. Thinking about the two of them getting the chance to reunite with all of their fellow intergalactic orphaned siblings gives me warm fuzzies and it's fun to dream! Realistically, it's probably going to be a character that's either being shown for the first time and will continue on in future Marvel projects, or an existing MCU character showing up into their world for fun cameo crossover goodness. And before anyone gets too excited, Gunn has already confirmed that Michael Rooker will not return as Yondu, as much as we'd love to see him ... but that doesn't mean he isn't playing someone else?!

Come on, a gal can dream.