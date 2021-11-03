James Gunn Confirms Yondu Is Not Mary Poppins Y'All, Will Not Be Coming Back

If you were hoping to see Michael Rooker's character, Yondu, make his live-action return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it won't be happening ... not if writer-director James Gunn has anything to say about it.

Gunn and Rooker reteamed this year for "The Suicide Squad," so the pair have continued their working relationship outside the MCU, but Yondu died at the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." It was a big, emotional moment in which the blue-skinned Ravager sacrificed himself to save his surrogate son, Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Prior to his death, Yondu revealed that the reason he had kidnapped Quill from Earth as a boy was because he wanted to save him from his real father, the evil Ego (Kurt Russell).

Replying to a fan comment on Twitter, Gunn reiterated that, despite the comic book precedent for resurrecting any and every beloved character, there are no plans to bring back Yondu while he's around.

As I've said many times before, as long as I'm a part of the Guardians, Yondu is dead, 100%, forever, no magic resurrections. Any other way would be belittling his sacrifice and what his story means to so many people. https://t.co/QveTjUi2nm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 2, 2021

As you can see from the tweet above, Gunn is dead set against robbing Yondu's death of meaning. He wrote, "As I've said many times before, as long as I'm a part of the Guardians, Yondu is dead, 100%, forever, no magic resurrections. Any other way would be belittling his sacrifice and what his story means to so many people."