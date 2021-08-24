Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer: Doctor Strange And Spidey Break The Multiverse Wide Open

This trailer is packed with jaw-dropping moments, and we'll naturally be going through it and doing a full breakdown for you later. For now, questions abound, like why is Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum frozen over like Superman's icy Fortress of Solitude? We already knew that Alfred Molina would be returning as Doctor Octopus in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but it's great to actually see him in all his tentacled glory, just as it's exciting to see a pumpkin bomb roll onscreen and hear the Green Goblin's cackle.

What's most surprising about this trailer, however, is that the plot of "No Way Home" looks to be drawing significantly from the "One More Day" comic book storyline. Published in 2007, "One More Day" was a controversial retcon in which Peter Parker made a deal with the devil, or the Marvel equivalent of the devil, Mephisto, in order to save the life of Aunt May. This resulted in his history with Mary Jane Watson being undone so that it was as if they were never married. It also restored his secret identity, which he had revealed to the public during the "Civil War" crossover event.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, of course, introduced Tom Holland as Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War," and his relationship with Tony Stark in the movies has been modeled on Peter and Tony's relationship during the "Civil War" comics era. It looks like Marvel Studios is now switching out Doctor Strange (or "Stephen," as Peter takes to calling him in the trailer) in place of Mephisto.

We see some of the fallout of J. Jonah Jameson outing Peter as Spider-Man at the end of the last movie, "Spider-Man: Far from Home." Peter comes to Strange hoping that the Master of the Mystic Arts can help turn back time and/or erase people's memories to undo the damage wrought by Jameson's revelation. It looks like things don't go according to plan and the two heroes inadvertently wind up unleashing some multiverse havoc on the MCU, complete with Spider-Man villains from other non-MCU movies.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is in theaters on December 17, 2021.