Karen Gillan Says Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 May Be 'The Final Chapter' For Nebula
It's been almost 10 years since the world was first introduced to Karen Gillan's Nebula in "Guardians of the Galaxy," and now, we prepare to bid her a final farewell. The former Luphomoid assassin, adopted daughter of Thanos, and adopted sister of Gamora, Nebula is one of the most interesting characters in Marvel Cinematic Universe, and her arc has developed overtime via appearances in various films. Introduced as a villain but likely leaving as a hero, Nebula represents the MCU at its very best. Today, Gillan took to Instagram to announce that she had wrapped on production of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the end of James Gunn's trilogy with the unlikely superteam.
"I don't know if Nebula will return beyond this, it's possible that this is her final chapter," she captioned. "And if that's the case, then I just want to say thank you to James Gunn for giving me such an interesting, complex, and fascinating character to play." Gillan went on to say that she's enjoyed exploring Nebula more than any other character she's ever played. It's a bold statement to make, considering Gillan adventured through time and space for three years as Amy Pond, one of the companions in "Doctor Who." "That was one hell of a decade," she continued, "Thanks for watching..." If there's any justice in the world, Disney+ or Marvel will invest in a series or prequel film highlighting Nebula and her sister Gamora, because there's plenty of storytelling left to be told regarding the former daughters of the genocidal warlord responsible for The Blip.
'Look at you, a Garden of the Galaxy'
When Nebula was introduced as the villainous right-hand woman of Ronan the Accuser, people were quick to point out the potential she had in showing growth over the course of future films. She and Gamora had similar traumatic upbringings, and if Gamora could learn to rebel against Thanos, so too could Nebula. Her antagonist reputation slowly morphed into that of an antihero, a rarity for female characters, before making a complete 180 from where she started and wound up as one of the heroic members of The Avengers. What makes her redemption arc even better is that Nebula was able to find restoration without having to sacrifice herself as a means to atone for her past. Nebula was simply given the space to grow, learn, evolve, and overcome.
Watching Nebula thrive despite her abusive past under the thumb of Thanos is inspiring, and allows her to take control of her own narrative as a survivor. With the story of "Guardians of the Galaxy" coming to an end, we can only hope that Nebula is given the happy ending she deserves, like finally having the sisterhood with Gamora that she's always wanted, and a continued found family with the Guardians. If this is truly the last we see of Nebula, Gillan deserves her flowers for bringing to life one of the best characters in the entire MCU.