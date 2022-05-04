Karen Gillan Says Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 May Be 'The Final Chapter' For Nebula

When Nebula was introduced as the villainous right-hand woman of Ronan the Accuser, people were quick to point out the potential she had in showing growth over the course of future films. She and Gamora had similar traumatic upbringings, and if Gamora could learn to rebel against Thanos, so too could Nebula. Her antagonist reputation slowly morphed into that of an antihero, a rarity for female characters, before making a complete 180 from where she started and wound up as one of the heroic members of The Avengers. What makes her redemption arc even better is that Nebula was able to find restoration without having to sacrifice herself as a means to atone for her past. Nebula was simply given the space to grow, learn, evolve, and overcome.

Watching Nebula thrive despite her abusive past under the thumb of Thanos is inspiring, and allows her to take control of her own narrative as a survivor. With the story of "Guardians of the Galaxy" coming to an end, we can only hope that Nebula is given the happy ending she deserves, like finally having the sisterhood with Gamora that she's always wanted, and a continued found family with the Guardians. If this is truly the last we see of Nebula, Gillan deserves her flowers for bringing to life one of the best characters in the entire MCU.