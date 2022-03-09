Zoe Saldana Would Like To See A Gamora Prequel Movie
When James Gunn first announced that he would be directing "Guardians of the Galaxy," a film centered on comic book characters that had yet to cross over to mainstream consciousness, few could have predicted how beloved the franchise would become. It wasn't long until we all were willing to get in a fist-fight with god if it meant we could get our hands on a dancing Baby Groot — but the success of "GOTG" isn't just because of easily merchandisable characters, it's because it's a genuinely awesome superhero movie. While Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord is the inarguable leader of the group, Zoe Saldana's Gamora is the foundation that keeps them all from crumbling. In preparation for "The Adam Project," Saldana mentioned wanting to revisit Gamora in a prequel film during an interview.
I would say Gamora. [...] I feel like that taster [of Gamora's childhood in "Avengers: Infinity War"] made me incredibly curious to know what that planet was like, what her species was like, because they were completely wiped out of existence. She carries such a big weight on herself, and to get to know why and where that comes from was really great.
For those keeping score at home, Saldana has starred in three of the five highest-grossing films of all time ("Avatar," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame"), so I think she's more than entitled to her own spin-off prequel.
The depth of Gamora
It's only been in the last decade or so that superhero movies were willing to really dive deep into the backstories and motivations of female characters, and Gamora has been one of the most interesting to watch. During the production of "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," Saldana gave an exclusive interview with Empire magazine, reminiscing about her character's arc over the course of the MCU films.
Oh my God, yes. She began as this warrior wanting to get out of a very toxic parental relationship, then she finds the "Guardians" who are dysfunctional-ish as well, but they're okay. She learns a lot and finds this bigger purpose. Then her dad comes and f***s everything up. She dies, she's brought back, but it's not her. I think Gamora's a little confused, I have to say! But James [Gunn] has weaved this wonderful story around the character and every character in this third film.
We were given a little glimpse of the backstory between Gamora and her sister Nebula in "Avengers: Infinity War," but there's clearly enough material to constitute a prequel film, if not an entire prequel series. There's so much more to Gamora's story than before Star-Lord came into her life, and the examination of sisterhood with Nebula and the difficult upbringing following their adoption from Thanos could help add even more depth to their roles in the existing MCU films.