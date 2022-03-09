Zoe Saldana Would Like To See A Gamora Prequel Movie

When James Gunn first announced that he would be directing "Guardians of the Galaxy," a film centered on comic book characters that had yet to cross over to mainstream consciousness, few could have predicted how beloved the franchise would become. It wasn't long until we all were willing to get in a fist-fight with god if it meant we could get our hands on a dancing Baby Groot — but the success of "GOTG" isn't just because of easily merchandisable characters, it's because it's a genuinely awesome superhero movie. While Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord is the inarguable leader of the group, Zoe Saldana's Gamora is the foundation that keeps them all from crumbling. In preparation for "The Adam Project," Saldana mentioned wanting to revisit Gamora in a prequel film during an interview.

I would say Gamora. [...] I feel like that taster [of Gamora's childhood in "Avengers: Infinity War"] made me incredibly curious to know what that planet was like, what her species was like, because they were completely wiped out of existence. She carries such a big weight on herself, and to get to know why and where that comes from was really great.

For those keeping score at home, Saldana has starred in three of the five highest-grossing films of all time ("Avatar," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame"), so I think she's more than entitled to her own spin-off prequel.