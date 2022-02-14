Zoe Saldana Says Playing Gamora In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Was 'Bittersweet'

In an exclusive interview with Empire magazine, Saldana spoke about her experience shooting with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast and crew, and how it made her feel "nostalgic," despite the practical difficulties of the green make-up (said only in jest). This is how she described shooting amidst the pandemic, and how the process made her feel as a whole:

"It's bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it. There's a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we've achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, that's making us emotional even as we shoot it. Omicron plays a doozy on us every other day, but we're getting by and we're happy."

As the details of the plot are tightly under-wraps (as with any Marvel property), it is unclear as to how Gamora will factor into the new "Guardians of the Galaxy" film. However, Gunn had indicated that the final installment in his trilogy would act as a formal conclusion for most of its primary characters, who might still be featured in one way or another in other tie-in Marvel properties. As the Gamora in the upcoming film will be significantly different from the one we are acquainted with (this is her alternate universe self from "Endgame," after all), it will be interesting to witness how she re-establishes her dynamic with the others, especially Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

When asked whether her relationship with Gamora has changed, and how it has evolved over the years, Saldana said the following:

"Oh my God, yes. She began as this warrior wanting to get out of a very toxic parental relationship, then she finds the Guardians who are dysfunctional-ish as well, but they're okay. She learns a lot and finds this bigger purpose. Then her dad comes and f***s everything up. She dies, she's brought back, but it's not her. I think Gamora's a little confused, I have to say! But James [Gunn] has weaved this wonderful story around the character and every character in this third film."

Well, it is only a matter of time before fans are made aware of how Gamora's story ends, as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is scheduled to release in theaters on May 23, 2023. More details about Saldana's interview can be found in the April 2022 issue of Empire.