Chukwudi Iwuji Teases His 'Powerful' And 'Complex' Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Character

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Iwuji opened up about how he came to join the cast of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." He revealed that Gunn had approached him about doing the Phase Four film within the first few weeks of shooting "Peacemaker." In fact, they first talked about it around March or April of 2021 while filming the fan-favorite dance number that opens the show. And though a screen test wouldn't be shot for weeks after, the filmmaker had already made it clear that the actor was a lock.

As is typical for Marvel Studios projects, the details surrounding Iwuji's character are still being kept top secret. However, he did share a few adjectives that could describe the latest addition to the MCU.

"Powerful. Extremely powerful. Complex. James and I were talking about it, but he's certainly one of, if not the most complex characters we've seen in the freaking Marvel universe. So he's deeply complex and deeply powerful, and I hope intriguing. I hope I bring that to it."

That could describe anybody in the rather large stable of cosmic characters that exist in the Marvel Universe. Sometimes it seems like each new character to emerge from the galaxy is more powerful than the next. He could be Silver Surfer, Abraxas, The High Evolutionary, The Beyonder, Nova, Mephisto, The Living Tribunal, or a number of others. Knowing James Gunn's penchant for random and obscure characters, it could very well be someone out of left field like Scathan the Approver, Sise-Neg, or Oblivion. He might even be Mad Jim Jaspers for all we know! Based on Iwuji's description, it's still real hard to lock anyone down with a good educated guess, but it'll definitely be exciting to find out whenever the Elders of the Universe (or Kevin Feige) decide it's time to uncover the mystery.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3" is currently scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, you can catch Chukwudi Iwuji as Agent Clemson Murn in "Peacemaker" on HBO Max every Thursday.