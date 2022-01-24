Judomaster Is Hiding Throughout The Peacemaker Intro And You Probably Didn't Notice Him

If you haven't heard, John Cena's "Peacemaker" is the toast of the town, as much for his dance skills as for his anti-heroics, currently playing out in new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max. "Peacemaker" had already wrapped filming its first season by the time "Hawkeye" dropped on Disney+ last year, but its opening credits — which you can see below — almost seem like a response to the Steve Rogers-themed Broadway musical in that series. It's as if showrunner James Gunn, who already has one foot in both shared universes with "The Suicide Squad" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," is making an effort to turn the old DC vs. Marvel Comics rivalry into a dance-off.

What you might have missed in the opening credits for "Peacemaker" are some of the background appearances by Judomaster, played by Nhut Le. The senatorial bodyguard and martial arts master is there in plain sight at the end of the dance number. Peacemaker hoists him up on his shoulder for all to see.

In an interview with The Direct, however, Le revealed that there were some special plans in mind for Judomaster, who otherwise isn't out in front dancing like the other characters. Le first said: