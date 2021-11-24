Listen To The Full Song From Hawkeye's Rogers: The Musical

If you've watched the first episode of "Hawkeye," Marvel's latest Disney+ offering, you've seen a bit of "Rogers: The Musical." Even if you've only checked out the trailer, you've seen a glimpse of it. In my former musical theatre world, it's been speculated on more than the plot of the show. I'm pretty sure it wasn't just my friends talking about it. If you're dying for more, we have great news for you — you can listen to the entire song. Sadly, there is no video of the whole thing on stage, but you can feel free to pause the series for yet another look at the gang dancing their hearts out.

Honestly, this is Disney, and they pretty much own Broadway these days. How much do you all want to bet that we're going to see an actual production of "Rogers: The Musical" in a year or so? I'd put good money on it at least getting the amateur treatment or a school production.