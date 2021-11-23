Marvel's Trinh Tran Wanted Hawkeye To Reveal A New Side Of Clint Barton [Interview]

Note: This interview has been edited for clarity and content

Hawkeye felt like he was a punching bag for a lot of jokes in the early years of the Marvel cinematic universe. When do you think that changed?

Wow, that's a great question. I think sometimes he still, in a way, feels like he's a punching bag. And I think that is an element that we obviously wanted to preserve with what we have established with his character. But there's also a different side of him that hasn't been explored yet. So at some point, it was a matter of when are we going to be able to tell the Clint Barton story, and how does that actually fit within the timeframe and space that we have in the MCU going forward with the direction that we want to head off with?

It just made sense that, at this moment, this story of his is being told during this holiday season and sort of pulling a little bit from the different side of him that we haven't seen before in the last decade that we've created that version of Clint. And it is through Kate Bishop's introduction that helps get this side out.

What do you think is the most intriguing thing about him as a character, other than being one of the few characters who has a surviving nuclear family in the MCU?

The fact that he doesn't have any superpowers, I think that's what I gravitated towards with this particular project. He is human, very much human just like me and you. And that is so relatable in so many levels, the fact that he can get injured and could potentially die in any of these events that he gets into. So that is one of the really interesting factor about him. And with Kate Bishop coming into this world, they're just highly skilled, and they just work extra hard to be able to stand next to the gods and super powered beings.