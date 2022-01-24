How Alan Tudyk Helped Create The Peacemaker Dance Sequence [Exclusive]

Did you really think we were done talking about how ridiculously awesome the opening credits for "Peacemaker" are? THINK AGAIN! We, like pretty much everyone else in the world, can't get enough of the moving and shaking of James Gunn's "Peacemaker," finally giving fans in the streaming era an excuse to not hit the "Skip Intro" button on HBO Max. We're so obsessed that we recently sat down to interview the remarkable Charissa Barton, who choreographed the opening number, and y'all are not going to want to miss the deep insider knowledge she was able to provide regarding the dance number's origins, execution, and production. Charissa Barton is a decorated dancer and choreographer (the woman went to The Juilliard School!) and she's also married to one of the most universally beloved genre actors in the biz, Alan Tudyk.

Getting to talk with Barton was an absolute delight (seriously, keep your eyes peeled for that interview very soon), but getting confirmation that Tudyk is just as wonderful off-screen was equally gratifying to discover. In the age of COVID, it wasn't possible to be in-person as much as one normally would, so Barton showed her progress to Gunn by recording videos of the choreography as she designed it. Obviously, not everyone in the cast of "Peacemaker" was going to have the massive dance background that Barton does, but being married to Tudyk meant she had a non-dancer/actor in her own home to test the dances out.