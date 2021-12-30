Zoe Saldana Shares Photo Of Herself Back In The Green Face Paint For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Our first look at "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Gamora doesn't seem to reveal anything out of the ordinary. The actress sports the character's typical lime-green skin tone, full lashes, and the alien's patterned forehead and cheek markings. Don't forget, though, that this version of Gamora likely isn't one we've seen much of before. In "Avengers: Infinity War," Thanos killed his daughter, but "Avengers: Endgame" introduced a version of Gamora from an alternate timeline. Last we saw her, she had just met Star-Lord in battle, and didn't recognize him.

Although we don't know how Gamora will factor into the new "Guardians of the Galaxy" film, we do actually know quite a bit about it. The film is set to hit theaters May 5, 2023. Way back in 2017, director James Gunn indicated this movie will be the end of the storyline for some of the original Guardians, and that the movie will tie in closely to other Marvel properties. A lot has happened since then, including Gunn's firing and re-hiring, so it's hard to say how much of the early conversation around "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" still stands.

While everything from the plot of the new "Guardians" film to its filming schedule seems to be under wraps, there are still snippets of information to go on. We know that Dave Bautista has said that the third installment is "probably going to be the end of Drax." Actor Will Poulter has also been cast as Adam Warlock, a hilariously named character who has a major role in Marvel comics. This new photo of Saldana as Gamora may not tell us much aside from the fact that some version of her character is alive and well in the new film, but that's not nothing! We'll add it to the small mountain of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" intel we've been collecting for the past four years.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will premiere in theaters on May 23, 2023.