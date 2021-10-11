Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Finds Its Adam Warlock In Will Poulter

Big news, Marvelites: your favorite superhero film studio has cast Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Adam Warlock is a major comic book character who played a huge role in the original "Infinity Gauntlet" and "Infinity War" miniseries. Outside a credits tease in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," he hasn't been introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. As such, he wasn't included in "Avengers: Infinity War" or "Avengers: Endgame." However, we heard back in 2017 that he was originally a big character in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" but was now being saved for "Vol. 3."

Director James Gunn himself has confirmed that Poulter is playing Adam Warlock. On Twitter, he wrote, "As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so... um... Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks."

Poulter is known for his work in films like "Midsommar," "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," "Detroit," and "The Revenant." He almost played Pennywise the Clown in "It," but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts, so the role went to Bill Skarsgard instead. No, we didn't get to see Poulter in white clown makeup, but with his casting as Adam Warlock, we should be able to see him in orange (or gold?) body paint.

On Twitter, Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter noted that Rege-Jean Page and George MacKay were also considered for the coveted role of Adam Warlock prior to Poulter's casting.