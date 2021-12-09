Thor: Love And Thunder Will Be Composed By Oscar-Winning Marvel Vet Michael Giacchino
Good news, Marvel fans! One of the most in-demand composers currently working is set to rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe and add more of his patented memorable themes to a franchise that, to be brutally honest, could certainly use them. Michael Giacchino, known for his work on the recent "Star Trek" films, the "Jurassic World" trilogy, the latest "Planet of the Apes" movies, and Pixar's "Up" (which won him an Oscar), is returning to the MCU to take up composing duties for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Giacchino previously composed the psychedelic strains in "Doctor Strange," provided the wonderfully updated score for Spider-Man in "Homecoming," "Far From Home," and this month's "No Way Home," and even worked as a musician for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Of course, the busy musical talent is also booked for WB/DC's "The Batman," which has included his already-distinct motif for the Caped Crusader throughout the trailers we've received so far.
Now, he's set to join filmmaker Taika Waititi's increasingly zany corner of the Marvel universe with the next "Thor" sequel. Check out the details below.
Bringing the Thunder
"Thor: Love and Thunder" has just added one of its biggest names yet to the production. With Taika Waititi back behind the director's chair and Chris Hemsworth set to lead a cast that includes Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and likely many more surprises, the fourth "Thor" film will now be bolstered by the addition of composer Michael Giacchino. The news comes from as reliable a source as there can be: Giacchino himself, who announced his latest project on Twitter with a very fun bit of flair. "Me grabbing my next assignment...", he tweeted with an accompanying gif of Thor reaching for Mjolnir in a classic moment from 2012's "The Avengers."
Me grabbing my next assignmentâ€¦#thorloveandthunder @thorofficial @TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/Kuvyv8rMrc
— Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) December 9, 2021
Giacchino steps in for composer Mark Mothersbaugh, who infused "Thor: Ragnarok" with a much-welcomed addition of a mix of orchestral and electronic melodies that immediately helped the film stand out from its lesser predecessors and the MCU overall. No, it wasn't just those "Immigrant Song" needle drops that did all the heavy lifting! While it's a slight disappointment that he won't be brought back for "Love and Thunder" — the MCU already struggles enough maintaining musical continuity between its characters as it is — Giacchino is absolutely no slouch either and should pair nicely with whatever Waititi has in mind for this next adventure.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" wrapped filming earlier this year, putting it in the thick of post-production as the creative team gets the sequel ready for its theatrical release on July 8, 2022.