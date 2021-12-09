Thor: Love And Thunder Will Be Composed By Oscar-Winning Marvel Vet Michael Giacchino

"Thor: Love and Thunder" has just added one of its biggest names yet to the production. With Taika Waititi back behind the director's chair and Chris Hemsworth set to lead a cast that includes Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and likely many more surprises, the fourth "Thor" film will now be bolstered by the addition of composer Michael Giacchino. The news comes from as reliable a source as there can be: Giacchino himself, who announced his latest project on Twitter with a very fun bit of flair. "Me grabbing my next assignment...", he tweeted with an accompanying gif of Thor reaching for Mjolnir in a classic moment from 2012's "The Avengers."

Giacchino steps in for composer Mark Mothersbaugh, who infused "Thor: Ragnarok" with a much-welcomed addition of a mix of orchestral and electronic melodies that immediately helped the film stand out from its lesser predecessors and the MCU overall. No, it wasn't just those "Immigrant Song" needle drops that did all the heavy lifting! While it's a slight disappointment that he won't be brought back for "Love and Thunder" — the MCU already struggles enough maintaining musical continuity between its characters as it is — Giacchino is absolutely no slouch either and should pair nicely with whatever Waititi has in mind for this next adventure.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" wrapped filming earlier this year, putting it in the thick of post-production as the creative team gets the sequel ready for its theatrical release on July 8, 2022.