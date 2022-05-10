Here's Your First Official Look At That Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Cameo

Theron recently took to Twitter to officially confirm what many True Believers had hypothesized after seeing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" during its massive opening weekend. The actor, known for her roles in "The Italian Job," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and the "Fast and Furious" franchise has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clea, a particularly important character from Doctor Strange's mythology from the comics.

Who is Clea and what makes her so integral to Strange's story? Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for 1964's "Strange Tales" #126, Clea is the niece of Dormammu, one of Dr. Stephen Strange's most feared enemies. While she initially pops up as a love interest and damsel in distress, Clea becomes a powerful sorceress in the Dark Dimension and ascends to the position of Sorcerer Supreme for that realm. In an effort to find safety from her past, she joins Strange on his Earth and becomes his student in order to regain the power she left behind. Eventually, once she has reached the status of Master of the Mystic Arts herself, the two embark on a different magical journey: marriage. Unfortunately, after a number of ups and downs in their relationship, Doctor Strange is killed and Clea Strange becomes the new Sorcerer Supreme of Earth.

But before any of that can happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introductions are in order. Since we didn't get one in the movie, Theron gives us the first official mention of her character's name in a tweet that simply contains one picture and two words: "Meet Clea."

If you haven't already, you can meet Clea for yourself when you go see "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" at a theater near you right now.