Here's Your First Official Look At That Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Cameo
This article contains massive SPOILERS for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Proceed with caution.
Part of the fun of seeing a Marvel movie is the tease of what comes next. But thanks to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the possibilities are nearly infinite. Sam Raimi's film introduces a number of threads and Easter eggs that the House of Ideas could potentially pick up in upcoming features or shows as Phase Four continues. However, no matter which universe we find Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts in next, it seems pretty clear that he'll be joined by Charlize Theron.
In the first post-credits scene for the latest headlining adventure for Doctor Strange, we meet Theron as she slices through the fabric of reality wearing a purple outfit that might be recognizable to the long-time readers of Marvel Comics. Because she needs the former Sorcerer Supreme to accompany her in dealing with some exceedingly urgent matters related to incursions, we don't get this mysterious woman's name before the duo departs into the multiverse. Some people have a pretty good idea who she is based on this cameo, but thanks to social media, we have confirmation.
Strange Tales
Theron recently took to Twitter to officially confirm what many True Believers had hypothesized after seeing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" during its massive opening weekend. The actor, known for her roles in "The Italian Job," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and the "Fast and Furious" franchise has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clea, a particularly important character from Doctor Strange's mythology from the comics.
Who is Clea and what makes her so integral to Strange's story? Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for 1964's "Strange Tales" #126, Clea is the niece of Dormammu, one of Dr. Stephen Strange's most feared enemies. While she initially pops up as a love interest and damsel in distress, Clea becomes a powerful sorceress in the Dark Dimension and ascends to the position of Sorcerer Supreme for that realm. In an effort to find safety from her past, she joins Strange on his Earth and becomes his student in order to regain the power she left behind. Eventually, once she has reached the status of Master of the Mystic Arts herself, the two embark on a different magical journey: marriage. Unfortunately, after a number of ups and downs in their relationship, Doctor Strange is killed and Clea Strange becomes the new Sorcerer Supreme of Earth.
But before any of that can happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introductions are in order. Since we didn't get one in the movie, Theron gives us the first official mention of her character's name in a tweet that simply contains one picture and two words: "Meet Clea."
Meet Clea. pic.twitter.com/l3U7UNMo5g
— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 10, 2022
If you haven't already, you can meet Clea for yourself when you go see "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" at a theater near you right now.