New Installments Of Ghostbusters And Venom In The Works At Sony

Last year, months ahead of its theatrical release, Sony Pictures Releasing surprised CinemaCon attendees and the internet at large by giving "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" its world premiere at the convention. Instead of just showing off footage from the film, it screened "Afterlife" there in its entirety. This year, the studio has made another surprise announcement that it is officially developing new installments in both the "Ghostbusters" and "Venom" film franchises.

No other details were provided beyond that, but we can hazard a guess about where they might go with a fifth "Ghostbusters" film and a third "Venom" film. "Afterlife" was the fourth installment in the franchise after the original "Ghostbusters," "Ghostbusters 2," and the 2016 women-led "Ghostbusters" reboot (also known as "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call.") "Afterlife" received mixed-to-positive reviews, but it was a commercial success and it saw director Jason Bateman taking the reins of the franchise that his father, the late Ivan Reitman, started in 1984. The elder Reitman passed away this year after serving as the producer of "Afterlife."

Spoilers for the end of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" follow.

"Afterlife" was set in Oklahoma, but at the end, we saw the Ghostbusters' Ectomobile coming back to the team's old firehouse in New York City. In the post-credits scene, we learned that Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) had become a wealthy businessman and it seemed to imply that he was now ready to apply "the tools and the talent" that he has to a new ghost-busting endeavor. He had paid off debts for the family of Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace), and there was some apparent ghost activity going on in the firehouse basement. So it's possible that this is setting up a sequel that will see Winston presiding over Phoebe and a new generation of Ghostbusters in New York.