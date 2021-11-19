Ghostbusters: Afterlife Credits Scenes Explained

After the flashy credits sequence has rolled featuring various blueprints and diagrams of the things Egon Spengler documented about the paranormal threat facing Summerville, Oklahoma and the rest of the world, there's a mid-credits scene that brings us back to New York.

We're in what appears to be the apartment of Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) and Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver). It's not explicitly stated that the two are together, and Venkman could easily be paying a friendly visit. But Dana is wearing a wedding ring, and it only makes sense that these two rekindled their romance in the years since we last saw them in "Ghostbusters II," even if the sequel is largely ignored in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." You're telling me no one remembers the Statue of Liberty walking down the streets of New York? Okay, buddy.

Anyway, Dana is holding up the psychic cards that Venkman used to test his students for telepathic abilities in the experiments that were heavily skewed in favor of the women. Venkman is the one doing the guessing this time, and he's hooked up to the machine that electrocuted students (usually the male students) if they got an answer wrong. Dana is impressed by Venkman's ability to guess the cards correctly. But that's when she realizes Venkman has cheated by marking the cards on the other side so he can determine what they are. After being shocked for the suspicion, he's shocked again when he reluctantly admits his deception on top of the fact that he never electrocuted the female students.

It's an amusing gag because it's lovely to see Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver together after all these years, and they still have the playful banter that makes us love them. However, I can't help but feel annoyed that this was the only way that they managed to get Sigourney Weaver into the movie. It's completely independent of the movie's narrative, it doesn't really do anything beyond revealing that Venkman and Dana are likely together. There had to be a better way to fit her into the movie. Even Venkman giving Dana a phone call after the movie's climax would have been preferable.

Anyway, that brings us to the post-credits scene, which sets up a possible sequel.