Spider-Man: No Way Home Credits Scene Explained: Well, That Didn't Last Very Long

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" mid-credits scene directly follows the credits scene for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The scene in question saw Eddie Brock and Venom on vacation in Mexico, and just as the symbiote was about to reveal some of the secrets of the universe to the intrepid reporter, their crappy hotel room in Mexico phased and changed into a different, more upscale hotel room. But the real kicker was what was unfolding on television: J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) had recently revealed that Peter Parker was Spider-Man. Yes, the scene established that Eddie Brock and Venom had somehow been brought into the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This sequence in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" made many Marvel Studios fans believe that Venom/Eddie were being set up for an appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While that's not entirely inaccurate, unfortunately, Venom did not make an appearance as one of the many multiverse villains that Peter Parker and Doctor Strange have to deal with in the MCU.

Venom and Eddie still appear in the mid-credits scene, but it's only so the MCU can set up another future Spider-Man storyline that won't involve Tom Hardy's iteration of Eddie Brock and the blossoming romance with his symbiote pal Venom. In the scene, Eddie has made his way to the bar of the Mexican resort that he and Venom have found themselves in. He's been getting caught up on the events of this universe, reaffirming, albeit in drunken disbelief, that this universe is full of "super people." Venom mocks Eddie, who has apparently been asking the bartender (played by "Ted Lasso" co-star Cristo Fernández) about this for hours.

Eddie Brock recounts his understanding of a "billionaire with a tin suit" and "a really angry green man." Then he wants to hear about the "purple alien who loves stones" again. Eddie is getting a little frustrated at this point, because his experience with aliens has taught him that they only want human brains to eat. But the bartender confirms that Thanos made his family disappear for five years.

Eddie accepts that this is something that actually happened, and for some reason that makes him think that he should go to New York to speak with Spider-Man. I'm not sure why that's the first thing Eddie thinks should be done, but before Eddie/Venom can even get up to consider buying a plane ticket to New York, they're phased out of this universe, just as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Peter Parker (and the villains they fought) were at the end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

However, after Eddie/Venom disappear, the camera lingers on a small chunk of Venom that has been left behind on the bar. It remains still at first, but then suddenly, the goop begins to wiggle. And we all know what that means.