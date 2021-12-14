Future Of Tom Holland's Spider-Man Universe Is Still Up In The Air, Sony CEO Says
With the first wave of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" reactions hitting the web, it looks like Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have another winner on their hands. Our own Hoai-Tran Bui praises it for having "fan service with heart," while the initial batch of reviews at Rotten Tomatoes have earned it a rare 100% rating. This is not only a terrific bounce back from the relative failure of "Eternals," but also makes the case for why Sony should continue its lucrative joint venture with Disney's Marvel Studios.
Just two weeks ago Sony producer Amy Pascal stated that the future looked bright for said partnership, with a new trilogy in the works that would bring back Tom Holland as Spider-Man. The producer said:
"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of... we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies... Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners."
However, Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman has splashed some cold water on that statement to Variety, so maybe don't start celebrating yet. At the "No Way Home" premiere, Rothman said:
"I will confirm that my dear sister-in-arms, Amy, is a very optimistic person. That's what I will confirm. The reality is nothing is set. Nothing has been determined. But on the other hand, everything is still possible."
'Everything Is Still Possible'
While it's still too early for spoilers, having seen it last night we can say that "No Way Home" leaves the barn door wide open for more intermingling between the Sony properties and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already got a little taste of that earlier this year with the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" post-credits scene as well as seeing Michael Keaton's Vulture pop up in the "Morbius" trailer.
As to how all these films will branch out with what the MCU-proper is cooking up, that is still in flux, according to Rothman. Whether that's a shrewd negotiating tactic or a legitimate expression of the flexible nature of the arrangement between the studios is still murky. For what it's worth, Tom Holland himself just said just a few days ago that it's too early to start planning release dates for the next Spidey trilogy, and that there are merely early discussions for the actor to play the role again in future films.
The MCU in and of itself is consistently evolving its plans, as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was originally intended to lead into "Spider-Man: No Way Home," not vice versa. Where exactly Holland's Spidey fits into that jigsaw puzzle is still up in the air, but you may just get a good idea how it will all work when you see the new sequel this weekend.