Future Of Tom Holland's Spider-Man Universe Is Still Up In The Air, Sony CEO Says

With the first wave of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" reactions hitting the web, it looks like Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have another winner on their hands. Our own Hoai-Tran Bui praises it for having "fan service with heart," while the initial batch of reviews at Rotten Tomatoes have earned it a rare 100% rating. This is not only a terrific bounce back from the relative failure of "Eternals," but also makes the case for why Sony should continue its lucrative joint venture with Disney's Marvel Studios.

Just two weeks ago Sony producer Amy Pascal stated that the future looked bright for said partnership, with a new trilogy in the works that would bring back Tom Holland as Spider-Man. The producer said:

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of... we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies... Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners."

However, Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman has splashed some cold water on that statement to Variety, so maybe don't start celebrating yet. At the "No Way Home" premiere, Rothman said: