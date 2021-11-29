New Spider-Man Trilogy In The Works From Sony And Marvel, Tom Holland To Stick Around

Spider-Man isn't going anywhere. Fans would have been forgiven for assuming that the larger-than-life premise of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" might mean that the threequel could be serving as the character's swan song from the MCU proper. That couldn't be further from the truth, however, as Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal has revealed that Sony and Marvel are continuing full steam ahead for more collaborations in the future to keep the character in the MCU. A whole new Spider-Man trilogy, in fact.

Pascal spoke to Fandango the morning after tickets for "No Way Home" first became available to moviegoers, assuring fans that there's much more to come.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last 'Spider-Man' movie. We are getting ready to make the next 'Spider-Man' movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

If "No Way Home" had served as a trilogy-capper and brought an end to Spidey's direct involvement in the MCU, attention likely would have shifted entirely towards possible crossovers with Tom Hardy's Venom and Jared Leto's Morbius. Instead, fans may very well get their cake and eat it too now that Pascal has confirmed yet another entire trilogy of "Spider-Man" movies that will be set within the familiar confines of the money-making MCU franchise. We may yet see Holland's Peter Parker interacting with Sony's rapidly growing standalone universe, as well, but first we have "No Way Home" to get to. Either way, fans can breathe a little easier that we will be seeing much more of Holland's distinctive take on the teen hero.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" comes to theaters on December 17, 2021.