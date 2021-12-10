Tom Holland Sets The Record Straight On Marvel & Sony's New Spider-Man Deal

It might feel like Tom Holland only just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the latest actor to take up the mask as Spider-Man, but five years have passed since his very first appearance in "Captain America: Civil War" and Holland has gone on to make five more appearances (including this month's "Spider-Man: No Way Home") as Peter Parker throughout the MCU and further reinforce his hold on the highly coveted role. That tenure hasn't been entirely without drama, give or take one brush with rights-sharing negotiations between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios breaking down before they reached common ground again. But given how much both studios like to keep things under wraps, fans and journalists alike have had to navigate some murky waters regarding Holland's exact contract status, which has only become more complicated with Sony moving forward with their maybe, kind of, sort of, not-so-standalone films "Venom" and "Morbius."

Could Holland's Spidey one day end up crossing over with those rogues? How would that affect Holland's place in the MCU? What is his current contract status in the first place? Thankfully, Holland is finally answering at least some of those questions in a new interview.

The notoriously motor-mouthed Tom Holland may not be the most trustworthy person to keep state secrets, but he's certainly the best source for information about how his complicated deal between Sony and Marvel is supposed to work. Hollywood is tricky enough to work in without the full might of two studios fighting over every inch of space for such a beloved character, so it's not terribly surprising that their claims to Spider-Man would somewhat resemble bitterly divorced parents squabbling over custody rights for their children.