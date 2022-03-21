Supernatural Prequel Series The Winchesters Casts Its Leads

If you thought a fifteen-season run was enough for the Winchester family, I regret to inform you that this unkillable bloodline should never be underestimated. Just ask the many ghosts, vampires, or demons they've defeated. Or God himself. Not only has The CW ordered a pilot for their "Supernatural" spinoff series, but they are once again thrusting us into the chaotic world of Winchesters fighting for survival — but with a new duo taking the lead. Say hello to young Mary Campbell and John Winchester, the future parents of Sam and Dean, who lead the prequel series, "The Winchesters." The series has been described as the "epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

Having presumably kicked that mild case of tetanus, Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) will return as the narrator of "The Winchesters" pilot. Per THR, The CW has now cast the title roles of John and Mary, with Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger set to take center stage. Donnelly is best known for starring as Taylor Otto in the ABC sitcom "American Housewife," with other credits including Netflix's "Team Toon" and the Disney Channel movies "Zombies" and "Zombies 2." She also has an upcoming role in the third season of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." As for Rodgers, he is known for appearing in the films "Not Alone" and "The In Between."

"The Winchesters" is written by former "Supernatural" scribe Robbie Thompson, who also serves as executive produce alongside Glen Winter, who directs the pilot. Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine and their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Back when the series was first announced, much to the surprise of Jared Padalecki, this tidbit was the source of some drama — but the brotherly bickering has since been resolved.