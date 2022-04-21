CNN+ Expected To Be Shuttered Barely A Month After Its Launch

What a time to have a streaming service! Netflix lost $54 billion overnight after losing a big chunk if its subscribers, and is projecting more losses to come. We all know what happened to the late Quibi app; big promises, and then it fizzled out after less than a year. Now, two weeks after the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN+ on April 30, 2022, according to a report from Variety. The streaming news site with some non-news programs sprinkled in launched on March 29, 2022, and cost subscribers $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year. Obviously, that year isn't happening.

The site cites a statement from Chris Licht, incoming CEO of CNN who said:

"This decision is in line with WBD's broader direct-to-consumer strategy. In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service, which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings."

It does seem to be a strange choice, launching a streaming service into the glut a few weeks before a merger. Things are bound to get cut once companies combine their work, and there was no time for CNN+ to prove anything, or fail trying. It also seems odd in a world where many people are so tired of the news that seems to be largely awful.

Variety reports that CNN executive vice president Andrew Morse who took on CNN+ in addition to the news outlet's digital side and Spanish-language side, "is expected to depart after a period of transition." I hate hearing about people losing jobs, but it's not unexpected when companies merge. Apparently, Alex MacCallum is set to take over the digital works, with employees of the soon-to-be-defunct streamer getting 90 days' pay (which is just under three times as long as CNN+ existed) and the possibilities of other employment in the company.