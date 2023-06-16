The Flash Director Says The Weird Visual Effects Choices Were Intentional

This post contains major spoilers for the new DC film "The Flash."

In the new superhero flick "The Flash," one of the final films in the decade-long DC Extended Universe, the title hero (Ezra Miller) finds he can run so fast, he can pass into another dimension. In said dimension, which he calls the Speed Force, the Flash is surrounded by a protective bubble at the bottom of what appears to be an operating theater or miniature gladiatorial arena. In comic book parlance, the arena is called the Chrono Bowl. Surrounding the Flash in the Chrono Bowl is a swirling CGI morass of images that represent multiple tiny moments of the past. He is able to fast-forward and rewind through these images at will, and then select a window of time where he might want to exit. The Flash then exits his bubble and appears in the past, effectively traveling through time.

The morass of images inside the Chrono Bowl could have been live-action actors, but are instead CGI models of the actors. They whiz by like repeated images in a zoetrope. The look is distinctly artificial. It seems that director Andy Muschietti wasn't aiming for realism in these scenes, but a heightened, plasticine aesthetic.

The same might be said of certain late-in-the-film cameo appearances. Several actors, some of them dead, are recreated in CGI during a sequence wherein various parallel-universe superheroes each peer through an aperture in the space-time continuum. The actors do not look realistic, bearing the same plastic look that many non-notion-capture CGI characters have bore for decades.

Guess what: all of that was intentional. In an interview with Gizmodo's io9, Muschietti explained that the DCEU movies were indeed meant to look artificial. It was all on purpose.