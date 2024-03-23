A Subtle Peter Cushing Tic Threw A Wrench In Star Wars: Rogue One's VFX Double

Gareth Edwards' 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was the first non-episodic feature from the "Star Wars" canon after Disney notoriously purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. At the time, Disney announced a very ambitious plan for "Star Wars" which involved releasing a new film every Christmas. The odd-numbered years would boast numbered chapters in the central "Star Wars" canon, and the even-numbered years would feature spin-off movies that take place at other points in the vast "Star Wars" timeline. That plan lasted only five years.

The plan likely fell apart through a lack of creativity. "Rogue One" was a direct prequel to the original 1977 "Star Wars," telling the story of how the Rebels secured the blueprints to the Death Star. This wasn't a broad expansion of the "Star Wars" myth as promised, but an inward turn. "Rogue One" was an announcement that "Star Wars" had no interest in straying from its tightly-constrained, central Skywalker myth, and that nostalgia imagery was going to take precedent on challenging new ideas.

Part of the nostalgia was the incorporation of several familiar "Star Wars" characters, some of them played by CGI versions of elderly or deceased actors. The central villain of "Rogue One" was Director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) who answered directly to Grand Moff Tarkin, the character played by Peter Cushing in the original "Star Wars." Because Cushing passed away in 1994, Tarkin appeared in "Rogue One" via some eerie motion-capture effects, pasting Cushing's scanned likeness over an on-set actor named Guy Henry.

In a 2019 interview with Vulture, "Rogue" special effects supervisor John Knoll revealed that Henry did a wonderful job, but that Cushing's lips — unique entities unto themselves — didn't move the same way. Recreating Cushing's mouth was a unique challenge unto itself.