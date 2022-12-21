How Facial Muscles Played A Key Role In Avatar: The Way Of Water's Visual Effects

Barrett said the old system they used for facial expressions focused more on the surface of the face, and though the muscles were considered, it was "kind of a combination of muscles." They hadn't really taken apart the muscles of the face to see what they did. He says:

"[There are] 170 odd muscle strains within the face — [we] essentially pulled them off the surface so we could understand exactly what the muscles were doing. And we had detailed actor puppets so we could see what the actor looked like in a 3D space once we had the performance, and then transferred those across. "I think what we saw with this film was just this sort of more plausible anatomical look. Whereas previously, it was very easy for an animator to break things a little bit. To take things a little bit too far. And this was a very, very accurate way of bringing all of that fidelity through from the actors, and a very handy tool for making sure that our measures didn't go too far, didn't take the characters off model."

It's clear from this film that the facial muscles were involved. It was hard to tell the difference between the facial expressions of the human characters like Spider (Jack Champion), even when they're speaking directly to a Na'vi like Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) in the same shot.

Facial expressions are complex, and we stare at people's faces daily in real life. On the big screen, we see them up close and far larger than any actual person. That means that every twitch, every nuance of expression is up there — in 3D — to judge and evaluate. It's fascinating, and it's getting really close to the real thing.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is in theaters now.