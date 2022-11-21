Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer: Mount Your Banshees For Another Trip To Pandora

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is only the third non-documentary film James Cameron has made in the last 25 years, but the first two — "Titanic" and the original "Avatar" — happen to rank as the #1 and #3 highest-grossing movies of all time. So, there's that. With "The Way of Water," Cameron is hoping for a threepeat, or at least a movie that will be profitable enough to merit one to three more sequels.

As Cameron himself has acknowledged, "The question is: how many people give a s*** now" about "Avatar?" Does the culture at large still care enough about him, the N'avi, unobtainium, Jake Sully, and movies, in general, to turn out in droves at the multiplex for "The Way of Water?"

The official synopsis for "The Way of Water" promises a sequel "set more than a decade after the events of the first film," which "begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The key phrase there is "begins to tell the story." "The Way of Water" is one of four planned sequels (with Cameron having a contingency plan that could end the series as a trilogy if this one's not successful enough). And indeed, the first teaser for "The Way of Water" took a hopeful cue from another long-running franchise, "Fast & Furious," with its sentiments of #family as a "fortress."

We'll find out how much of a fortress "Avatar" still is come mid-December. In the meantime, there's this new trailer, timed to the commencement of ticket sales for "The Way of Water." Dive into the watery depths of it below.