James Cameron Is Prepared To Wrap Things Up With Avatar 3 If The Sequels Aren't Profitable

Considering that the first "Avatar" film is the highest-grossing picture of all time worldwide, one would assume that its long-awaited sequel "The Way of Water" will also blow up the box office when it is released on December 16, 2022. I don't expect it to match the original film's take. Expecting a movie to be the highest-grossing film of all time is folly. But I do expect it to make quite a bit of cash, particularly internationally. I mean, the first film made $76.5 million when it was re-released earlier this year on a limited three-week engagement. That's a 13-year-old movie that many people have already seen performing that well.

But there is always the possibility of "Avatar: The Way of Water" underperforming. If the picture isn't as transportive or gripping as the original, they may struggle to get people returning again and again and again to the theaters, which is what made "Avatar" such a phenomenon. Even though it's the biggest film ever, its opening weekend was only $77 million. People just could not stop coming back once they had seen it. So, if "The Way of Water," doesn't have that factor, it could spell trouble for one of the most expensive films of all time. Not only that, though. There are a total of four "Avatar" sequels planned, with the third one and part of the fourth already shot. When a studio makes that kind of investment in a property, they want a big return on it, and if "The Way of Water" underperforms, 20th Century Studios (aka Disney) could cut it off before it's reached the fifth movie. James Cameron is fully aware of this possibility and is willing to end the series after the third film if the audience for it isn't there.