James Cameron Explains What Inspired Him To Make So Many Avatar Sequels

When a legendary filmmaker has dedicated the better part of the last several decades to one specific passion project, you just know that something inside must be driving them to keep revisiting this world until everything they need to say about it has been said. After firmly establishing his place in the history books, James Cameron has spent much of his adult life pursuing the dream of "Avatar" and turning the images in his head into an awe-inspiring reality. After 2009's "Avatar" lit the world on fire, broke box office records, and subsequently gave moviegoers a case of the "Avatar blues" (seriously, it was a whole thing), the "Aliens," "The Terminator" and "Titanic" director has ignored the skeptics out there and doggedly moved forward with not just one sequel, but multiple ones at the same time.

Everyone knows about his tireless efforts in the world of visual effects until modern technology could catch up to his vision, but a tech demo can't be the only thing motivating Cameron to see this enormously ambitious production (or productions, rather) through to the finish line ... can it?

In a recent virtual press conference timed for the upcoming theatrical rerelease of the original "Avatar" attended by /Film's Bill Bria, the cast was asked what they're proudest of about being involved in such a behemoth of a (soon-to-be) franchise. The beginning of Cameron's answer sheds plenty of light on his collaborative filmmaking approach.

"Looking back with the perspective of now, 12 years later, I guess I'm proudest in a general sense of the team ... there's the beauty that was created by the artists, the designers, the set builders, the people that built out that world in all its detail and all the creatures in it and every blade of grass."