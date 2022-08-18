Avatar Was Just Removed From Disney+ Ahead Of Its Theatrical Re-Release Next Month

If you waited this long to see the 2009 sci-fi epic "Avatar," I'm sorry to report that you'll have to wait a while longer to watch it on streaming again. The film has now been removed from Disney+ ahead of its upcoming theatrical re-release in September.

/Film has confirmed that the film has quietly disappeared from the streamer without any prior notice to subscribers worldwide. The movie is set to be re-released in theaters next month, on September 23, so it appears the company has decided to take advantage of the opportunity a tad early. Either way, it's clear Disney is trying to redirect fans to the theaters for an extra cash grab ahead of the new film's release.

The theatrical rerelease of "Avatar" was announced as a precursor to the release of the "Avatar" sequel film "Avatar: The Way of Water" on December 16, 2022. No matter what, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will probably see a large box office return, so why not tack on the original for an appetizer? It probably will get fans hyped for the new movie's release, but it is worth it to note that we're still in a pandemic. Theaters are rebounding in a big way from the dips they saw during the early months of Covid's reign, especially pre-vaccines, but everyone's risk level is different so some are returning to theaters and others are still mostly utilizing streaming options.

There's no word as of yet on when or if "Avatar" will return to Disney+, but it stands to reason it will make an appearance there again eventually.