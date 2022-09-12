With Avatar 2 And 3 Still Filming, Production Has Already Begun On Avatar 4
Fans of "Avatar" have a lot in store for them, with four sequels on the way. It's been 13 years since the release of the first film, but we're going to get those sequels in fairly rapid succession. At Disney's D23 Expo this weekend, audiences were treated to some footage from the upcoming "Avatar: The Way of Water." We're joining Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family, including their adopted teenage daughter Kiri played by Sigourney Weaver, who portrayed Dr. Grace Augustine in the first film.
In addition to the footage, director James Cameron took a few moments to send a video message with an update about the project (via Comicbook.com). He said that work on the second film is "going great," and that it's been "a bit of an odyssey." Then he said that "Avatar 3" is continuing to film and "Avatar 4" has officially begun production. With three films happening at the same time, it's no wonder Cameron couldn't be there in person.
It's frankly surprising that he didn't mention working on the fifth film as well. Someone bring this man a coffee, stat!
Under the sea
The initial reactions to footage from "Avatar: The Way of Water" were largely positive, with fans praising the water animation specifically. We know that cast member Kate Winslet learned to hold her breath for seven-and-a-half minutes, and Weaver had to do the same for six-and-a-half. That feat alone should be worth the price of admission. The footage featured a big fight, water scenes, and a teenage Na'vi watching a video of Dr. Augustine from the first film. Could that be Kiri? Very meta.
Here is the official synopsis for the film:
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" opens in theaters on December 16, 2022.