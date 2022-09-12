With Avatar 2 And 3 Still Filming, Production Has Already Begun On Avatar 4

Fans of "Avatar" have a lot in store for them, with four sequels on the way. It's been 13 years since the release of the first film, but we're going to get those sequels in fairly rapid succession. At Disney's D23 Expo this weekend, audiences were treated to some footage from the upcoming "Avatar: The Way of Water." We're joining Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family, including their adopted teenage daughter Kiri played by Sigourney Weaver, who portrayed Dr. Grace Augustine in the first film.

In addition to the footage, director James Cameron took a few moments to send a video message with an update about the project (via Comicbook.com). He said that work on the second film is "going great," and that it's been "a bit of an odyssey." Then he said that "Avatar 3" is continuing to film and "Avatar 4" has officially begun production. With three films happening at the same time, it's no wonder Cameron couldn't be there in person.

It's frankly surprising that he didn't mention working on the fifth film as well. Someone bring this man a coffee, stat!