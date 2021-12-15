The Avatar 2 Cast Had To Learn How To Hold Their Breath For Minutes At A Time

The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's "Avatar" is on the way, and this time, it's damp. We're getting four sequels to the first film, but this one, which is due to premiere on December 16, 2022, is going to be set largely underwater. He doesn't do things halfway, that James Cameron. As you can see from the official Twitter account for the film, the concept art is really impressive. (You can check some of it out below.) As for the story itself, Cameron has said in the past that this goes to some really dark places, which we've reported on before.

Doing a movie that is set underwater poses some difficulties, both in terms of filming and acting. James Cameron has innovated a lot of tricks on the filming side, but the actors have had to go through some serious training in terms of acting in the drink. EW has reported that the cast had to learn some major tricks to get it done, including holding their breaths for an inordinate amount of time.

I do hope it was worth it. I recently re-watched the first film and while it's one of the prettiest things I've ever seen, the story is a cross between "FernGully" and a white savior story. I'm sorry. Pretty, folks. So pretty!