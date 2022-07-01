Sigourney Weaver Is Playing Jake And Neytiri's Teen Daughter In Avatar: The Way Of Water

Once "Avatar: The Way of Water" finally makes its long-delayed debut, the blockbuster sequel will likely provide answers to all of our most burning questions. Will modern audiences feel as eager as they did back in 2009 to visit the world of Pandora and its blue-skinned inhabitants? Can director James Cameron prove the doubters wrong once again and lead an ambitious project to box office glory? Are we about to get even more disturbing details about Na'vi procreation techniques?

For the sickos among us (no judgment, folks!), the answer to that last question appears to be a resounding — and slightly confusing — yes. Who am I kidding, you all saw the above headline and so there's no point beating around the bush here. Thanks to Empire's latest feature on the upcoming "Avatar" sequel, we've been introduced to a brand-new character in the film who'll be played by a very familiar face. Remember, I'm just the messenger here who is equally as befuddled as you are that actor Sigourney Weaver (whose character Dr. Grace Augustine, you may remember, died during the climax of the original movie) is returning — not as a resurrected Augustine, as we all naturally assumed, but as a completely different character altogether.

Apparently, Weaver will play a character named Kiri. Yes, you'll be interested to know that she's a Na'vi. Weirdly enough, however, she's going to be the adopted daughter of returning characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).