Avatar: The Way Of Water Footage Description: It's Finally Time To Return To Pandora [D23]

Over the 13 years James Cameron has spent making his "Avatar" sequels, the film industry has gone through all manner of drastic changes. In an era where superhero movies are some of the only sure-bets at the box office (and, even then, not always) and there are way too many new streaming options on a weekly basis, can the "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" and "Titanic" director hold onto his crown as the King of the World?

This is James Cameron we're talking about, so the answer is, "Most likely." It helps the first of his "Avatar" sequels, "Avatar: The Way of Water," appears to be as visually opulent as one might expect, with CGI water that somehow looks more "real" than the actual thing. "The Way of Water" also sounds inspiredly weird, even for the world of "Avatar," what with Sigourney Weaver playing a Na'vi teenager. Plus, you just know the oceans of Pandora are going to be teeming with bizarre lifeforms in the film, inspired by Cameron's real-world trip back to his home in the Mariana Trench.

Another thing "The Way of Water" has going for it is the power of the Mouse House and its marketing machine. That includes the D23 Expo, where Disney released exclusive footage from the film as part of its studio showcase for Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios. /Film's Ethan Anderton was on the scene.