A Surprising Amount Of Avatar 4 Has Already Been Shot, Because James Cameron Never Sleeps

Way back in 2006, James Cameron was working on a mysterious movie called "Project 880." In an interview with MTV, he announced that the mystery film was to be called "Avatar," and that he was hard at work on a whole sextet of feature films that were in various states of pre-production. He was to make this new "Avatar" movie, then move on to "Battle Angel," an adaptation of a manga he was fond of. Each one of these films was to spawn at least two sequels. The original idea was for Cameron to make multiple sequels back-to-back for each project. Shortly after "Avatar" was released (and immediately caused a sensation), Cameron was still talking about how a sequel was in the works.

Years passed and there was no "Avatar" sequel. Cameron would occasionally release small pieces of information as to its status. In 2011, he said he wanted "Avatar 2" to be released in 48 frames per second, a still-evolving film format that filmmakers like Peter Jackson and Ang Lee have infamously experimented with. In 2012, he promised there was definitely going to be a third "Avatar" film and he announced that he'd be passing on "Battle Angel" in order to focus on ever more "Avatar." "Alita: Battle Angel" was eventually handed to Robert Rodriguez and came out in 2019. That same year — a full decade after "Avatar" — Cameron announced at CinemaCon that there would be now be four "Avatar" sequels.

In 2022, audiences will finally see that first sequel. "Avatar: The Way of Water" will hit theaters on December 16. It took Axl Rose less time to make "Chinese Democracy." As good as his word, Cameron shot portions of "Avatar 3" at the same time.