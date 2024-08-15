Alien: Romulus Pays Tribute To A Beloved Alien Video Game

Are we about to get the year's best (unofficial) video game adaptation? All the pressure is on "Alien: Romulus" director Fede Álvarez to deliver on his promise to bring the classic sci-fi/horror franchise back to its terrifying roots, and the early reactions would seem to confirm that he's managed to accomplish exactly that. In fact, it appears that this legacy sequel goes so far as to pay homage to everything that's come before, from Ridley Scott's original "Alien" to every subsequent film as well. But in a pleasant surprise, this apparently extends even to the expanded material for the series — namely, "Alien: Isolation."

Rejoice, gamers. By the looks of it, all those countless hours you spent hiding (and, in my case, dying) while playing the classic survival game released back in 2014 is about to pay off in a big way. The game follows Amanda (voiced by Andrea Deck), the daughter of Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley, as she investigates reports that the flight recorder from the doomed mining vessel Nostromo has been recovered. Seeking closure over her mother's (presumed) death under mysterious circumstances, Amanda ends up traveling to a distant space station that she quickly realizes has fallen into chaos. Wouldn't you know it, but a Xenomorph has gotten loose on board and nobody is safe.

Those paying attention to the marketing for "Alien: Romulus" likely found some neat parallels between the premise of the game and the upcoming movie, which features a new cast of soon-to-be victims poking around a deserted space station that's hiding some gnarly secrets of its own. In a recent interview, Álvarez confirmed that his experience playing the game helped convince him to make the movie ... and he made sure to sneak in some really fun Easter eggs, too.