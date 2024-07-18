Final Alien: Romulus Trailer Goes Heavy On Horror

I'm of the opinion that there are no bad "Alien" movies. I think all of them are worth merit, and yes, that includes Ridley Scott's two prequel entries. I'm particularly a fan of the gothic horror of "Alien: Covenant." And while I'm sad that it seems like Scott will never get to make the third movie in his proposed prequel trilogy, I will say that "Alien: Romulus" looks pretty damn great. This is one effective, scary trailer, and I can't wait to see the film.

Here's a brief synopsis: "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe." It's worth noting that at the start of this trailer, the characters are talking about stealing rather than scavenging, which almost makes this like a heist film. A heist film gone very, very wrong.

"Alien: Romulus" stas Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Look for it in theaters on August 16, 2024.