First Reactions To Alien: Romulus Are All Saying The Same Thing

Some other critics appear to be less enthused about the film's callbacks to prior franchise installments, though praise for certain aspects — including the scares and star Cailee Spaeny's performance — seem to hold strong across nearly every social media reaction we've come across. Critic Matt Donato is one of several early reviewers who calls the movie "fine," writing on X that it never reaches the level of Álvarez's bonkers "Evil Dead" revamp from 2013. While he calls the tie-ins to past installments of the series "a bit rigid," others are more overtly put off by the references. Next Best Picture's Brendan Hodges writes on X that the film is "mostly a gratuitous nostalgia play, remixing what came before with some occasionally strong thrills." He concludes that in a franchise that's known for the weird, it's "the safest, blandest and most vapid the series has ever been."

Matt Neglia, also of Next Best Picture, seems to partially agree: on X, he also called the movie a "greatest hits entry," and while he praises its escalating, "visceral" thrills, he says the movie is "definitely the most straightforward of the franchise." Despite these less-than-glowing quick takes, most of the first reactions we've come across have been decidedly mixed, still praising the cast and other elements of the film. Neglia says that "the grounded performances from Cailee Spaeny & David Jonsson provide just enough emotional weight to keep audiences invested during the slaughter," while critic Isaac Feldberg, who did not like the movie, points out on X that "Spaeny sells her Ripley stand-in, [I] but would take more of Sir Ridley's messy grappling with godhood over his cover band any day."