"Alien" fans, rejoice! The long-running franchise is coming back in a big way, thanks to director Fede Álvarez's anticipated "Alien: Romulus," set for release on August 16, 2024. The latest chapter in the sci-fi series takes place in 2142, 20 years after the events of Ridley Scott's "Alien" and 37 years before James Cameron's "Aliens," and follows an all-new crew of hapless victims as they battle the ferocious, acid-spewing Xenomorph creature. After seven films and who knows how many books, comics, and video games, you'd think humans would've learned their lesson by now. Then again, their ongoing stupidity leads to our entertainment, right?

Starring Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Aileen Wu, Spike Fearn, and David Jonsson, "Romulus," judging by the trailers, brings back the sheer horror of the first movie and borrows plenty of cues from previous pictures. As such, viewers should brush up on their "Alien" lore to ensure they aren't lost when the blood-soaked carnage kicks off. We've got you covered with a recap of the franchise, featuring essential details that will prepare you for the shock and awe of Álvarez's film.

For those who don't have 20 hours to view the entire saga in the next few weeks, or are merely in need of a quick refresh, grab your flamethrowers and read the only recap you need before "Alien: Romulus" — it's the only way to be sure.