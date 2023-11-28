The New Alien Movie Will Be Set Between The First Two Films In The Franchise

The future of the "Alien" franchise is beginning to come into focus. Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") is directing a new movie in the long-running sci-fi series that is due to hit theaters next year. It's going to be the first one under Disney's reign following the studio's acquisition of Fox back in 2019. Now, we know when the movie will take place in the overall timeline and it's going to be both a prequel and a sequel. Kind of.

Cailee Spaeny ("Pacific Rim Uprising," "Priscilla") is set to lead the cast of the latest "Alien" film, which is rumored to be titled "Alien: Romulus," and recently spoke with Variety about it. Naturally, she couldn't reveal much by way of specifics, although the actor did explain that the film will take place between Ridley Scott's original "Alien" and James Cameron's follow-up "Aliens." Here's what she had to say about it:

"It's supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie. They brought the same team from 'Aliens,' the James Cameron film. The same people who built those xenomorphs actually came on and built ours. So getting to see the original design with the original people who have been working on these films for 45-plus years and has been so much of their life has been really incredible."

Not only do we get a timeline confirmation here, but it sounds like Alvarez is bringing things full circle by having members of Cameron's team back in the mix. And given that "Aliens" is arguably one of the best-looking sci-fi films ever made (one that is finally coming to 4K, by the way), this is good news. But the timeline reveal certainly warrants some discussion.